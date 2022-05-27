See All Oncologists in Memphis, TN
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD

Oncology
4.9 (552)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Chandigarh and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Kumar works at Poplar Avenue Clinic, PLLC in Memphis, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Gynecologic Cancer and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Memphis Location
    6584 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 300-6713
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Gynecologic Cancer
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 552 ratings
    Patient Ratings (552)
    5 Star
    (538)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    May 27, 2022
    Excellent bedside manner, very pragmatic/logical, calm. Very skilled in the latest in medical technology. I am sorry he no longer practices in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
    M. J. C. — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD

    • Oncology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Hindi
    • 1932381530
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Government Medical College, Chandigarh
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kumar works at Poplar Avenue Clinic, PLLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Kumar’s profile.

    Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Gynecologic Cancer and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    552 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

