Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College, Chandigarh and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
Memphis Location6584 Poplar Ave Ste 400, Memphis, TN 38138 Directions (901) 300-6713Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- All Care Insurance Services
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner, very pragmatic/logical, calm. Very skilled in the latest in medical technology. I am sorry he no longer practices in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
About Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, MD
- Oncology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1932381530
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Government Medical College, Chandigarh
