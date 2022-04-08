Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Lulla, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Lulla, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mount Prospect, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Lulla works at NorthShore Medical Group in Mount Prospect, IL with other offices in Glenview, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.