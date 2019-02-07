Dr. Sanjeev Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Mittal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from U Coll Med Scis and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Methodist University Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital.
Middle Kidney and Dialysis300 S Walnut Bend Rd Ste 12, Cordova, TN 38018 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Best doctor ever. Sweet, compassionate and really cares about his patients. Very knowledgeable and thorough. Love Dr Mittal ! He saved my life!
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson U Hosp
- U Coll Med Scis
- Nephrology
Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Renal Hyperparathyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.