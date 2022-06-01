Dr. Sanjeev Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Nair, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sanjeev Nair, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
North Texas Surgical Specialists Pllc800 8th Ave Ste 616, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 577-7042
North Tarrant Health Providers Pllc3025 N Tarrant Pkwy Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76177 Directions (817) 577-7042
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Great doctor. gets it done. great staff too
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NEWCASTLE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
