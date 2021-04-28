Dr. Sanjeev Nayyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Nayyar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Seema Nayyar MD Inc.200 Perrine Rd Ste 231, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 525-0600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Professional staff, nice office, Dr. Nayyar doesn't rush with his patients. He's a very thorough and dedicated doctor.
About Dr. Sanjeev Nayyar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Russian and Spanish
- 1033193628
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Uumdnj
- Hindu Rao Hospital
- Armed Forces Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
