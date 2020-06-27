Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, University Hospital at Downstate and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Palta works at New York Comprehensive Cardiology in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.