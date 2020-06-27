See All Cardiologists in Jamaica, NY
Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (19)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown, Maimonides Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, University Hospital at Downstate and Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.

Dr. Palta works at New York Comprehensive Cardiology in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    NYCC at Hillside
    8781 169Th St, Jamaica, NY 11432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 821-6285
    New York Comprehensive Cardiology ,PLLC
    95 Wyckoff Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 821-6285
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brooklyn Hospital Center Downtown
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital
  • University Hospital at Downstate
  • Wyckoff Heights Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Palpitations

Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Monitoring Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Benefit Plans
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PHCS
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 27, 2020
    Excellent service!!!
    Sandy — Jun 27, 2020
    About Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English, Bengali, French, Hindi, Serbian and Spanish
    • 1265401152
    Education & Certifications

    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjeev Palta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Palta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Palta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Palta has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Palta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Palta speaks Bengali, French, Hindi, Serbian and Spanish.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Palta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Palta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Palta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Palta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

