Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD

Rheumatology
2.8 (40)
Map Pin Small Saginaw, MI
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from All India Inst Med Scis and is affiliated with Ascension St Joseph Hospital, Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Ascension Standish Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Hills and Dales General Hospital, Mclaren Bay Region, Memorial Healthcare, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, MyMichigan Medical Center Midland and Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch.

Dr. Prakash works at PRAKASH SANJEEV MD in Saginaw, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Arthritis of the Neck along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Prakash's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Prakash Sanjeev MD
    4705 Towne Centre Rd Ste 303, Saginaw, MI 48604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (989) 797-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St Joseph Hospital
  • Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
  • Ascension Standish Hospital
  • Covenant Medical Center Harrison
  • Hills and Dales General Hospital
  • Mclaren Bay Region
  • Memorial Healthcare
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
  • MyMichigan Medical Center Midland
  • Mymichigan Medical Center West Branch

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Aug 08, 2021
    Sanjeev Prakash, MD is kind, patient, knowledgable and professional. He listened to me intently and took the time to answer my questions. I live 2.5 hours away and feel his care is worth every mile driven. His staff was friendly. His office was clean. I appreciated that Dr. Prakash strictly adhered to wearing a mask and wearing gloves during my examination. He made me feel comfortable and genuinely cared about my health plan.
    Myra Gapske — Aug 08, 2021
    About Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760515803
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Hlth Scis/Chicago Med Sch
    Residency
    • All India Institute Med Sci
    Internship
    • All India Institute Med Sci
    Medical Education
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjeev Prakash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prakash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prakash has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prakash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prakash works at PRAKASH SANJEEV MD in Saginaw, MI. View the full address on Dr. Prakash’s profile.

    Dr. Prakash has seen patients for Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis and Arthritis of the Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prakash on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Prakash. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prakash.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prakash, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prakash appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

