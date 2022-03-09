Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Puri's Office Locations
Huntington Memorial Hospital100 W California Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 397-5000
Jeev Puri, MD50 Bellefontaine St Ste 304, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 788-9152Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Puri is the ideal doctor of healing and kindness. If there were a higher rating he would deserve it. I highly recommend him for any cosmetic surgery you need.
About Dr. Sanjeev Puri, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Huntington Memorial Hospital Affiliate Of University Of Southern California
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Dr. Puri has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puri accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Puri. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puri.
