Dr. Sanjeev Saksena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saksena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Saksena, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Saksena, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.
Dr. Saksena works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Electrophysiology PA161 Washington Valley Rd Ste 202, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (732) 302-9911
-
2
Cardiac Electro Physiology98 James St Ste 300, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 302-9988
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Saksena?
Dr. Saksena is a top researcher and practitioner in his field but during more than a decade of working with him on my atrial fibrillation, I have found him always willing to answer my questions and give me his best efforts in a relationship of mutual trust and respect. I have recommended him to family a friends.
About Dr. Sanjeev Saksena, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French, Hindi and Spanish
- 1295836294
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center|SUNY Stony Brook
- Li Jewish Med Center SUNY Ston|LI Jewish Med Ctr-SUNY Ston
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Saksena has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saksena accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Saksena using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Saksena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saksena works at
Dr. Saksena speaks French, Hindi and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Saksena. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saksena.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saksena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saksena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.