Dr. Sanjeev Saksena, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanjeev Saksena, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Warren, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and St. Mary's General Hospital.

Dr. Saksena works at Cardiac Electro Physiology in Warren, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Electrophysiology PA
    161 Washington Valley Rd Ste 202, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 302-9911
  2. 2
    Cardiac Electro Physiology
    98 James St Ste 300, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 302-9988

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation
Heart Disease
Arrhythmias
Atrial Fibrillation

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Intraoperative Mapping Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dr. Saksena is a top researcher and practitioner in his field but during more than a decade of working with him on my atrial fibrillation, I have found him always willing to answer my questions and give me his best efforts in a relationship of mutual trust and respect. I have recommended him to family a friends.
    About Dr. Sanjeev Saksena, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295836294
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Miami
    Residency
    • Li Jewish Hillside Med Center|SUNY Stony Brook
    Internship
    • Li Jewish Med Center SUNY Ston|LI Jewish Med Ctr-SUNY Ston
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
