Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Singh, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at Center For Adult Psychiatry in Ocoee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL and Pinehurst, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.