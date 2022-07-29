Dr. Sanjeev Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Singh, MD
Dr. Sanjeev Singh, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
-
1
Center for Adults Psychiatry P A1540 Citrus Medical Ct, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (407) 245-8501Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Downtown Orlando Location721 W Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 245-8501Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 7512 Dr Phillips Blvd Ste 50PMB514, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 508-9415
-
4
Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital155 Memorial Dr, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (910) 715-2164
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Singh is very kind, first of all. He is a good listener and really analyzes your situation holistically.
About Dr. Sanjeev Singh, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1316905797
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
