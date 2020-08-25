Overview of Dr. Sanjeev Trehan, MD

Dr. Sanjeev Trehan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BLIDA / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hillcrest Hospital Henryetta, Northeastern Health System, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.



They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.