Dr. Sanjeev Wasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeev Wasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjeev Wasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lansdowne, VA. They completed their fellowship with M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
Dr. Wasan works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology and Hepatology Center19420 Golf Vista Plz Ste 230, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 724-4480
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wasan?
Very nice and explained everything well.
About Dr. Sanjeev Wasan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, German
- 1093813990
Education & Certifications
- M D Anderson Cancer Ctr
- University Of Texas Med School Houston Tx
- University Of Texas Med School Houston Tx
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wasan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wasan works at
Dr. Wasan has seen patients for Gastritis, Esophagitis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Wasan speaks German.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Wasan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.