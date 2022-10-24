Overview

Dr. Sanjeeva Reddy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Marrero, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Reddy works at Metropolitan Gastroenterology Associates in Marrero, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.