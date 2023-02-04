Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tivakaran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD
Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They completed their fellowship with Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
Dr. Tivakaran works at
Dr. Tivakaran's Office Locations
WK Neurology Clinic2400 Hospital Dr Ste 310, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tivakaran is very thorough. Asks a lot of pertinent questions and listens to your answers and concerns. Explains any tests he has you perform. He does not leave anything to chance. I would recommend Dr. Tivakaran to anyone needing neuro belp.
About Dr. Sanjeevi Tivakaran, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528199023
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- St. Francis Medical Center/NJ
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tivakaran has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tivakaran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tivakaran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tivakaran works at
Dr. Tivakaran has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Polyneuropathy and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tivakaran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Tivakaran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tivakaran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tivakaran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tivakaran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.