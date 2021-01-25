Dr. Sanjiv Bais, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bais is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjiv Bais, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanjiv Bais, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wood County Hospital.
Dr. Bais works at
Locations
-
1
Toledo Clinic Obgyn4235 Secor Rd, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 479-5713
- 2 5757 Monclova Rd, Maumee, OH 43537 Directions (419) 479-5713
-
3
Progressive Wellness Imaging7640 Sylvania Ave Ste A-1, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 407-3340
Hospital Affiliations
- McLaren St. Luke's
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wood County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bais?
I personally cannot say enough good about Dr. Bais. I went to him when I found out I had stage 3+ colon cancer and needed surgery. He was very comforting in his knowledge and compassion. Did an awesome job with surgery and follow up! I would strongly recommend him ..and to the cleanliness of his office...very neat and clean!
About Dr. Sanjiv Bais, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1528065315
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bais accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bais has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bais works at
Dr. Bais has seen patients for Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Umbilical Hernia and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bais on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bais. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bais.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bais, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bais appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.