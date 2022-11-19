Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD
Overview of Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD
Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goel works at
Dr. Goel's Office Locations
Sanjiv Goel, MD, Inc.2100 Lynn Rd Ste 205, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3857Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Goel saved my life
About Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1700983707
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- All India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goel has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Stenosis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goel speaks Hindi.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.
