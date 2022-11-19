See All Cardiologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (91)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD

Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from All India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Goel works at Sanjiv Goel, MD, Inc. in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Stenosis and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Goel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sanjiv Goel, MD, Inc.
    2100 Lynn Rd Ste 205, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3857
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Stenosis
Heart Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Aortic Stenosis
Heart Disease

Treatment frequency



Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 91 ratings
Patient Ratings (91)
5 Star
(79)
4 Star
(4)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
About Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi
NPI Number
  • 1700983707
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Internship
  • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Medical Education
  • All India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sanjiv Goel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goel works at Sanjiv Goel, MD, Inc. in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Goel’s profile.

Dr. Goel has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Aortic Stenosis and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

91 patients have reviewed Dr. Goel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

