Overview of Dr. Sanjiv Patel, MD

Dr. Sanjiv Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Oh Univs Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Mercy Health Mason Sleep Medicine in Mason, OH with other offices in Fairfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.