See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.4 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD

Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. 

Dr. Sharma works at Advanced Memory Research Institute of NJ in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Sharma's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Memory Research Institute of NJ
    9 Mule Rd Ste E8, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 341-9500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyslipidemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Sinus Tachycardia
Dyslipidemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Sinus Tachycardia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Early-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease With Late-Onset Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Without Neurofibrillary Tangles Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Binswanger's Dementia Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dementia, Familial British Chevron Icon
Dementia, Familial Danish Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphasic Dementia, Hereditary Chevron Icon
Familial Forms of Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Frontotemporal Dementia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Lewy Body Dementia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mild Cognitive Impairment Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Opticoacoustic Nerve Atrophy Dementia Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Presenile Dementia, Kraepelin Type Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Vascular Dementia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?

    Nov 04, 2021
    The staff were friendly and very caring. Dr. Sharma was very friendly and calmed my fears by his knowledge on my situation.
    Mike — Nov 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sharma to family and friends

    Dr. Sharma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sharma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD.

    About Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285607739
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Jersey Shore University Medical Center
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Advanced Memory Research Institute of NJ in Toms River, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.