Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD
Dr. Sanjiv Sharma, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield, Bakersfield Heart Hospital and Kern Valley Healthcare District.
Central Healthcare Laboratory2901 Sillect Ave Ste 100, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Directions (661) 323-8384
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
- Bakersfield Heart Hospital
- Kern Valley Healthcare District
Dr Sharma found a blocked artery and saved my life. Then I went into atrial flutter and spent the weekend in the hospital and he referred me to a specialist in the electrical part of the heart and kept me from having a stroke. All the doctors at Central Cardiology are great but I owe a debt of gratitude to Dr Sharma.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Boston Medical Center Corporation
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Chest Pain, Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks Hindi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.