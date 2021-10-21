Overview of Dr. Sanjivini Keswani, MD

Dr. Sanjivini Keswani, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from Seth Gorbandas Sunderas Medical College and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Keswani works at Los Gatos Pediatrics in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.