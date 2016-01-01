Overview

Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in La Grange, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Malpani works at La Grange Va Outreach Clinic in La Grange, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.