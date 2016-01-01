See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in La Grange, TX
Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD

Geriatric Medicine
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in La Grange, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS.

Dr. Malpani works at La Grange Va Outreach Clinic in La Grange, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    La Grange Va Outreach Clinic
    890 E Travis St, La Grange, TX 78945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 968-5878

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bursitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Humana

    About Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjna Malpani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malpani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Malpani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Malpani works at La Grange Va Outreach Clinic in La Grange, TX. View the full address on Dr. Malpani’s profile.

    Dr. Malpani has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malpani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malpani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malpani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

