Dr. Sanjog Mathur, MD
Dr. Sanjog Mathur, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Royal College Of Surgeons Of England and Royal College Of Physicians Of London and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital and Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Olney3414 Olandwood Ct, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 774-0500
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Columbia10700 Charter Dr Ste 100, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 992-7800
The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, Potomac Valley Orthopaedic Associates - Silver Spring3801 International Dr Ste 200, Silver Spring, MD 20906 Directions (301) 598-9715
Hospital Affiliations
- Howard County General Hospital
- Medstar Montgomery Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Dr. Mathur is an excellent Orthopedic Surgeon with a lot of surgical experience and impeccable credentials. I was so lucky that my primary doctor recommended him. He did spinal fusion (L4,L5, S1) surgery on me with laminectomy and decompression. All the pain were gone as soon as I gained consciousness except of course for the surgical incision which was nothing compared to the pain I had before surgery. As I told him, I cannot thank him enough for a pain free life I have now. It seems like a miracle as I have suffered from back pain for decades until it became so debilitating that a medical intervention was the only option. Ask him questions and he will respond clearly and patiently and sometimes with a little bit of humor. I believe it is fair to say that he is one of the best in the nation!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Telugu and Urdu
- 1114921053
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- St Agnes Hosp
- Royal College Of Surgeons Of England and Royal College Of Physicians Of London
- New Science College, India
