Dr. Sanju Adhikari, MD
Dr. Sanju Adhikari, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center.
Mindpath Health1130 Situs Ct Ste 190, Raleigh, NC 27606 Directions (919) 792-3940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Nova Psychiatrist LLC12359 Sunrise Valley Dr Ste 320, Reston, VA 20191 Directions (757) 932-7535
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Psychiatry
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1225441066
- New York Medical College/ Metropolitan Hospital Medical Center
- Rajshahi Medical College
- Psychiatry
