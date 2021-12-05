See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Hamilton, NJ
Dr. Sanjukta Sanyal, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4.9 (30)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjukta Sanyal, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Sanyal works at Hamilton Cardiology Associates, Hamilton, NJ in Hamilton, NJ with other offices in Lawrence Township, NJ and Clinton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Heart Center at Hamilton
    1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 584-1212
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Lawrenceville Office
    3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 584-0103
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Hamilton Office
    2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 584-0103
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Clinton Office
    1738 Route 31 Ste 110A, Clinton, NJ 08809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 788-1710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter

Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Implantable Loop Recorder Chevron Icon
Palpitations Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • AmeriPlan
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 05, 2021
    Dr. Sanyal is very patient and takes the time to make sure i understand everything we discuss.
    About Dr. Sanjukta Sanyal, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjukta Sanyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanyal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanyal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanyal has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanyal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanyal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanyal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanyal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanyal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

