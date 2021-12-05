Dr. Sanjukta Sanyal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanyal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanjukta Sanyal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sanjukta Sanyal, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and Saint Francis Medical Center.
Dr. Sanyal works at
Locations
-
1
The Heart Center at Hamilton1262b Whitehorse Hamilton Square Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-1212Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Lawrenceville Office3100 Princeton 3 Fl Ste Pike Bldg 4, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 584-0103Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Hamilton Office2073 Klockner Rd, Hamilton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 584-0103Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Clinton Office1738 Route 31 Ste 110A, Clinton, NJ 08809 Directions (908) 788-1710
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
- Saint Francis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Amerihealth
AmeriPlan
Anthem
Beech Street (Multiplan)
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Capital Blue Cross
Cigna
Consumer Health Network
EmblemHealth
First Health
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Humana
Intergroup
Medicaid
Medicaid of New Jersey
Medicare
MultiPlan
QualCare
UnitedHealthCare
WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanyal is very patient and takes the time to make sure i understand everything we discuss.
About Dr. Sanjukta Sanyal, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Spanish
- 1730367293
Education & Certifications
- Tuft's Medical Center|Tufts Medical Center
- Tufts Med Center
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
