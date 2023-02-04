Overview of Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD

Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.



Dr. Kausik works at Chesapeake Urology Assoc PA in Havre de Grace, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.