Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD
Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Havre de Grace, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with UM Harford Memorial Hospital and UM Upper Chesapeake Health.
Dr. Kausik's Office Locations
Summit Ambulatory Surgery Center251 Lewis Ln Ste 203, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (410) 942-0130
Summit Ambulatory Surgery Center201 Plumtree Rd Ste 200, Bel Air, MD 21015 Directions (410) 803-0089
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Harford Memorial Hospital
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I'm 63 and have had a lot of doctor's visits, and I can say doctor Kausik was very good, from the initial office visit exam to the prostate biopsy to the follow up visit. Doctor Kausik explained everything in easy-to-understand language, was strait forward, clear and did not waste any time. I will strongly recommend him to anyone who asks for my opinion.
About Dr. Sankar Kausik, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kausik has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kausik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kausik speaks Hindi.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Kausik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kausik.
