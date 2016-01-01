Dr. Sankar Srinivasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Srinivasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sankar Srinivasan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sankar Srinivasan, MD
Dr. Sankar Srinivasan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta and Main Campus Medical Center.
Dr. Srinivasan works at
Dr. Srinivasan's Office Locations
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
- Main Campus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sankar Srinivasan, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1811982390
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Medical Oncology
