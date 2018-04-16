Dr. Sankar Varanasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varanasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sankar Varanasi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice PC1 Columbia St Ste 200, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 486-0162
Northern Dutchess Hospital6511 Spring Brook Ave, Rhinebeck, NY 12572 Directions (845) 876-0508
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Dr Varanasi is one of the best doctors in his field. He is knowledgeable, (leading edge technology) and has a fantastic bedside manor. He is articulate and easy to talk to and explain things about your condition. Due to a serious and pesky Afib condition, I sought an opinion from another Electrophysiologist in NY/NJ just to be sure and they confirmed Dr. Varanasi was spot on with his diagnosis and course of action. I literally trust him with my life.
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Passaic Genl Hosp
- Norwalk Hosp
- Mount Vernon Hospital
- Osmania Med Coll
