Overview

Dr. Sankar Varanasi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Med Coll and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Varanasi works at Hudson Valley Cardiovascular Practice PC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Rhinebeck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.