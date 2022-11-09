Dr. Sanket Pathak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sanket Pathak, MD
Overview
Dr. Sanket Pathak, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in East Stroudsburg, PA.
Dr. Pathak works at
Locations
St. Luke's Spine & Pain Associates3 Parkinsons Rd, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Directions (484) 526-7246Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
He genuinely cares about his patients. He listens and takes the time to answer questions and explain his plan for helping you.
About Dr. Sanket Pathak, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pathak accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pathak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.