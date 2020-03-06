Dr. Reddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sankrant Reddy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sankrant Reddy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University
Dr. Reddy works at
Locations
Clarity Clinic Arlington Heights2101 S Arlington Heights Rd Ste 116, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 666-5339
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Reddy to be professional, knowledgeable, analytical and thorough in his questions and conclusions. I would recommend him to family and friends
About Dr. Sankrant Reddy, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Reddy has seen patients for Anxiety and Cognitive Function Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddy.
