Dr. Sanku Rao, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Sanku Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Share Medical Center.

Dr. Rao works at Enid Gastroenterology Inc. in Enid, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Enid Gastroenterology Inc.
    330 S 5th St Ste 301, Enid, OK 73701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (580) 233-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliancehealth Woodward
  • Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
  • Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
  • Share Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Gastritis
Abdominal Pain
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Restless Leg Syndrome
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Sanku Rao, MD

    Internal Medicine
    52 years of experience
    English
    1992864086
    Education & Certifications

    KHAZAR University / School of Medical Science
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanku Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.