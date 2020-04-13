Overview

Dr. Sanku Rao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Enid, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Alliancehealth Woodward, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center and Share Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Enid Gastroenterology Inc. in Enid, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.