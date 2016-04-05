Overview of Dr. Sanober Malik, MD

Dr. Sanober Malik, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Med Coll and is affiliated with Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Mercy Hospital Ada, Norman Regional Hospital and Purcell Municipal Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at Norman Regional - Rheumatology in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.