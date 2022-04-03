Overview

Dr. Santa D'Alessio, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Meritus Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. D'Alessio works at Blue Ridge Pulmonary in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.