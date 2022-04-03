See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Winchester, VA
Super Profile

Dr. Santa D'Alessio, MD

Critical Care Medicine
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Santa D'Alessio, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Meritus Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.

Dr. D'Alessio works at Blue Ridge Pulmonary in Winchester, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Winchester Ear Nose Throat Center Pllc
    2055 Valley Ave, Winchester, VA 22601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 771-3032

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hampshire Memorial Hospital
  • Meritus Medical Center
  • Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
  • Winchester Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Emphysema
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Emphysema Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Mass Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Apr 03, 2022
    I could barely walk across a room, or to the car, a year ago, with my COPD! Now I walk, without a cane, down hill, and up hill, for a little over half a mile! Dr. "D" is one of the most loving and caring of talented Physicians I have ever known, in over 60 of my 82 yrs! She makes you feel like family, but takes no prisoners, should one prove too demanding, or less than civil! Her staff reflects her dedication, warmth, and talent!
    Greg Caswell — Apr 03, 2022
    About Dr. Santa D'Alessio, MD

