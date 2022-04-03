Dr. Santa D'Alessio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. D'Alessio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santa D'Alessio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Santa D'Alessio, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, Meritus Medical Center, Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Locations
Winchester Ear Nose Throat Center Pllc2055 Valley Ave, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 771-3032
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- Meritus Medical Center
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I could barely walk across a room, or to the car, a year ago, with my COPD! Now I walk, without a cane, down hill, and up hill, for a little over half a mile! Dr. "D" is one of the most loving and caring of talented Physicians I have ever known, in over 60 of my 82 yrs! She makes you feel like family, but takes no prisoners, should one prove too demanding, or less than civil! Her staff reflects her dedication, warmth, and talent!
About Dr. Santa D'Alessio, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275591919
Education & Certifications
- Boston City Hosp/Boston Univ
- NYU Medical Center
- NY Univ Med Ctr
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Alessio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Alessio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Alessio speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Alessio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Alessio.
