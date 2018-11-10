Dr. Santapuri Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santapuri Rao, MD
Overview of Dr. Santapuri Rao, MD
Dr. Santapuri Rao, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao's Office Locations
-
1
Florence Tam Psy.d. Pllc201 Bryson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 494-1366Wednesday7:30am - 9:00pmSaturday7:30am - 7:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Dr. Rao is highly professional and devoted to treating his patients. He has treated me over 20 years. He knows what medications to prescribe you for your condition. I am very fortunate to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Santapuri Rao, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Telugu
- 1376660910
Education & Certifications
- St Vincents Med Center
- Christ Comm Hospital
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi and Telugu.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.