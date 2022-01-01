Dr. Santhosh Cheela, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheela is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santhosh Cheela, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Santhosh Cheela, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Locations
Rahil Patel M.d. LLC98 James St Ste 105, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 525-0275
Santhosh K. Cheela200 Perrine Rd Ste 208, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 525-0200
May Street Surgi Center205 May St Ste 103, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 661-9075
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best
About Dr. Santhosh Cheela, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheela has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheela accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheela has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheela has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheela on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cheela speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheela. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheela.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheela, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheela appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.