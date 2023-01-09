See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Santhosh Eapen, MB BS

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Santhosh Eapen, MB BS is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Eapen works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Pediatric Endocrinology
    19 Davis Ave Fl 5, Neptune, NJ 07753

  Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 09, 2023
    Dear Dr. Eapen, It's with great love for you and Debbie that I am still doing well and alive as you and Jersey Shore Medical Center saved my life 23 years ago. You began my treatment as DKA in intensive care emergency with a blood sugar of 1192 in 1999 and continued for 10 years until I was 20-21 years old. 13 years past your treatment, I still find myself remembering that you both told me to take my condition seriously. I miss you both, but not just as a 35 year old man by himself, I can tell you I'm a father and husband because of you. All the best to you. Kind regards and my forever thanks. Mike Redlund
    Mike Redlund — Jan 09, 2023
    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
