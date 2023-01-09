Overview

Dr. Santhosh Eapen, MB BS is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.



Dr. Eapen works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pediatric Gastroenterology in Neptune, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.