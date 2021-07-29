Dr. Pattara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santi Pattara, MD
Overview of Dr. Santi Pattara, MD
Dr. Santi Pattara, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY- RAMATHIBODI HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Pattara's Office Locations
- 1 2101 E 4th St Ste 185B, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 835-3314
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pattara?
My experience with Dr. Paterra and staff has always been positive. The negative reviews seem to be people who need to talk to a psychotherapist. I appreciate the care I am provided.
About Dr. Santi Pattara, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Laotian
- 1982796165
Education & Certifications
- MAHIDOL UNIVERSITY- RAMATHIBODI HOSPITAL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pattara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pattara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pattara has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pattara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pattara speaks Laotian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pattara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pattara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pattara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pattara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.