Dr. Santiago Almanzar, MD
Dr. Santiago Almanzar, MD is a Forensic Psychiatry Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Forensic Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Forensic Psychiatry. They graduated from U Autonoma de Santo Domingo and is affiliated with UPMC Horizon - Greenville.
Compassion Mental Health Services of Pennsylvania, PLLC3124 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 856-8620Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
I was broken into pieces, and Dr. Almanzar helped me plan a way out of spiraling soul crushing anxiety. From the first visit until now on a path of positivity! Unafraid of the simple things in life.
About Dr. Santiago Almanzar, MD
- Forensic Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770926750
- University of Missouri Health Sciences Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine / Arnhold Institute
- Elmhurst City Hospital Mt Sinai
- U Autonoma de Santo Domingo
- Forensic Psychiatry and Psychiatry
