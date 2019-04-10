Overview

Dr. Santiago Horgan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De Buenos Aires, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest.



Dr. Horgan works at Uc San Diego Chancellor Park Surgical Specialties in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Acid Reflux Surgery, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.