Dr. Santiago Munoz, MD

Gastroenterology
4.6 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Santiago Munoz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital and St. Luke's Anderson Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    63 Kresson Rd Ste 101C, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
    301 S 7th Ave Ste 2070, Reading, PA 19611
    Drexel Center for Multiorgan Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery
    Drexel Center for Multiorgan Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Surgery
    216 N Broad St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19102
    Drexel Dermatology
    Drexel Dermatology
    219 N Broad St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Cirrhosis
Viral Hepatitis
Liver Damage from Alcohol

Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    I love him!!! He has been my Hep dr for 15 years! Hanneman just closed where is me going to practice???????
    Wendy Stratz — Sep 05, 2019
    About Dr. Santiago Munoz, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1578531190
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santiago Munoz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munoz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munoz has seen patients for Cirrhosis, Viral Hepatitis and Liver Damage from Alcohol, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munoz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

