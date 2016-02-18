Dr. Restrepo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santiago Restrepo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Santiago Restrepo, MD
Dr. Santiago Restrepo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.
Dr. Restrepo works at
Dr. Restrepo's Office Locations
Neurology Associates255 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 211, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 656-2333
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is energetic and easy to talk to
About Dr. Santiago Restrepo, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1225019003
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Restrepo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Restrepo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Restrepo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Restrepo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Restrepo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Restrepo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.