Overview

Dr. Santo Fiumano, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Babylon, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.



Dr. Fiumano works at Catholic Health Integrated Care At West Babylon in West Babylon, NY with other offices in Lindenhurst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.