Dr. Santo Terranova, DO
Overview of Dr. Santo Terranova, DO
Dr. Santo Terranova, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They graduated from College of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Terranova works at
Dr. Terranova's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Scarsdale Health & Wellness778 Post Rd, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (914) 574-6161
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Santo Terranova, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1982865358
Education & Certifications
Norwalk Hospital
- College of Osteopathic Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terranova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terranova accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terranova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terranova works at
Dr. Terranova has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terranova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Terranova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terranova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terranova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terranova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.