Dr. Santos Soberon, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Santos Soberon, MD

Dr. Santos Soberon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico,Ciudad Universitaria, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.

Dr. Soberon works at Beaumont INT/Geriatric Assocs in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Advance Directive End of Life Planning and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Soberon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beaumont Internal Medicine & Geriatric Associates
    755 N 11th St Ste P5200, Beaumont, TX 77702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 898-2994

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
  • Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
  • Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Hypothyroidism

Vitamin D Deficiency
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Allergic Rhinitis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Cough
Dyslipidemia
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Insomnia
Joint Pain
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sinus Tachycardia
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Back Pain
Chronic Care Management
Diabetes Type 2
Gout
Headache
Low Back Pain
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Osteopenia
Outer Ear Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Animal Allergies
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysphagia
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperkalemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Migraine
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin A Deficiency
Wheezing
Acne
Acute Laryngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Arrhythmias
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breath Testing
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Bunion
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Common Cold
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
Dry Eyes
Ear Ache
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fatigue
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Hammer Toe
Heart Palpitations
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypothyroid Goitre
Itchy Skin
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
Otitis Media
Overactive Bladder
Perimenopause
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Plantar Fasciitis
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rosacea
Runner's Knee
Scabies
Secondary Hypertension
Shingles
Skin Cancer
Strep Throat
Swimmer's Ear
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Weight Loss
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 30, 2022
    He's very attentive, caring, doctor. He actually listens to you and takes his time. I highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Santos Soberon, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1275540395
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wayne State U Affil Hosps
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico,Ciudad Universitaria, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Centro Universitario Mexico
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santos Soberon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soberon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soberon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soberon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soberon works at Beaumont INT/Geriatric Assocs in Beaumont, TX. View the full address on Dr. Soberon’s profile.

    Dr. Soberon has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Advance Directive End of Life Planning and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soberon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Soberon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soberon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soberon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soberon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

