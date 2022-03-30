Overview of Dr. Santos Soberon, MD

Dr. Santos Soberon, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Mexico,Ciudad Universitaria, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.



Dr. Soberon works at Beaumont INT/Geriatric Assocs in Beaumont, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Advance Directive End of Life Planning and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.