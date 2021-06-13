Overview of Dr. Santosh Doddamane, DO

Dr. Santosh Doddamane, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newington, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Doddamane works at Va Newington Ct in Newington, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.