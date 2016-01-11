Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta-Bala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD
Overview
Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Gupta-Bala works at
Locations
1
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia227 N Broad St Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
2
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia525 Jamestown St Ste 107, Philadelphia, PA 19128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I think this facility staff and doctor are all great and a good place to go for the care that you need.
About Dr. Santosh Gupta-Bala, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Hindi
- Female
- 1760456297
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Hospitals-Main Campus - NOW CLOSED
- Drexel University College of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta-Bala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta-Bala accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta-Bala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta-Bala has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta-Bala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gupta-Bala speaks Arabic and Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta-Bala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta-Bala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta-Bala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta-Bala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.