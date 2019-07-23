Dr. Santosh Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Kumar, MD
Dr. Santosh Kumar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Medical Imaging Center Llp5008 BRITTONFIELD PKWY, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 472-7504
Hospital Affiliations
- Auburn Community Hospital
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very kind, soft spoken, polite caring physician. Happy he is my doctor and I feel he has my interests at heart.
About Dr. Santosh Kumar, MD
- Hematology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
