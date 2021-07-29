Dr. Santosh Nair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Nair, MD
Overview of Dr. Santosh Nair, MD
Dr. Santosh Nair, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Sanford, FL. They graduated from University of Madras Medical School and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.
Seminole County2100 W 1st St, Sanford, FL 32771
Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Mid-florida Hematology & Oncology Centers PA2776 Enterprise Rd Ste 100, Orange City, FL 32763
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Volusia County1070 N Stone St Ste C, Deland, FL 32720
Monday8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oviedo Medical Center
- AdventHealth DeLand
- Adventhealth Fish Memorial
I had scores of questions about my reports , all were patiently answered in detail. After two meetings I had no more concerns. Thanks Dr Nair.
About Dr. Santosh Nair, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Medical Center
- State University of New York - Science Center
- University of Madras Medical School
