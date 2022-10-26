Overview

Dr. Santosh Nandi, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of California Irvine|University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Littleton Adventist Hospital, Parker Adventist Hospital and Porter Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Nandi works at SurgOne Colon & Rectal Surgery - Englewood in Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Excision of Rectal Tumor and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.