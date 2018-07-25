Dr. Santosh Potdar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Potdar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Santosh Potdar, MD
Overview of Dr. Santosh Potdar, MD
Dr. Santosh Potdar, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooksville, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, M.Y. Hospital and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Spring Hill and Bravera Health Brooksville.
Lutz Surgical Partners17222 Hospital Blvd Ste 116, Brooksville, FL 34601 Directions (352) 515-9079Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Nature Coast Surgical Specialists8367 S Suncoast Blvd, Homosassa, FL 34446 Directions (352) 382-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Spring Hill
- Bravera Health Brooksville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Ambetter
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
Dr Potdar did colon surgery on me Jan 2017. He was knowledgeable and did an excellent job. I am happy to recommend him to anyone that needs his expertise.
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- Starzl Transplant Inst, Univ Pittsburgh Med Ctr & Chldn's Hosp of Pittsburgh
- Allegheny Gen Hosp
- Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, M.Y. Hospital
