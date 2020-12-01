Overview

Dr. Santosh Rane, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOMBAY / LOKMANYA TILAK MUNICIPAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Henderson Hospital, MountainView Hospital, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Rane works at Prime Cardiology Group in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion and Removal or Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.